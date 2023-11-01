Neighbor Keeps Reporting Them To Homeowners Association For Silly Reasons, So They Got Sweet Revenge
I personally do not live in a neighborhood with a Homeowners Association (HOA) but I know people who do and I hear a lot of mixed results.
Some don’t mind it and others are not fans at all.
I think it’s safe to say that the person who wrote this story on Reddit probably dispised their HOA until they decided to take matters into their own hands.
They started their story by talking about a very annoying neighbor…
Neighbor kept reporting me to the HOA for petty things, opportunity knocked to pay her back and I took it.
“My neighbor who we shall call Chirsty would report us to our HOA for literally everything she didn’t like. Trash can still on the street at 5 PM on Trash day, reported.
Kids bike outside while kids are still playing, reported. Didn’t mow this weekend (typically I do this Monday nights), reported Monday morning. Dog barking at 2 in the afternoon as she and her dog walk on the path behind our house, reported.
And it was clear that this woman was wasting everyone’s time….
In many cases these were not issues covered by the HOA, but due to repeated reporting the board did fine us and I had to go spend the evening waiting through a 2 hour meeting to have them removed. This kept happening and was driving me nuts. Both my wife and I spoke to her and tried to find out why she felt this was ok and she told us, “You just need to do a better job being a good neighbor.”
And this woman’s behavior got even more obnoxious.
Fast forward to early this summer. She posts on a neighborhood website sharing a video about the anti-vax movement. In general the replies are pretty aggressive about telling her she is full of it, but she keeps pushing back leading to a super long post about how we all are wrong and we should listen because she is a doctor. She signs it “Dr Christy Lastname, Naturopathic Physician”
At this point I am mostly just wondering what the heck any kind of doctor would be against vaccines. This made no sense to me so I started digging. I did find that Christy was listed as a doctor on sites where you could find physicians.
They decided to do a little bit of digging…and that usually never ends well.
I dug more into what exactly a Naturopathic Physician was and found that in my state of Colorado they are regulated and required to maintain a license to practice. I checked into it and found out the following
Christy was NOT in the state database as a Naturopathic Physician
The board who regulates it has an online reporting tool
At this point I took all the information I had, grabbed screenshots and checked my timeline and reported her as claiming to be a Naturopathic Physician when she was not.
And it was time to put this woman in her place.
I then followed that up with this post on the neighborhood website:
This is a hot button topic for me and because of that and Christy signing her post as “Dr Lastname” I had to dig some. I for one am a HUGE fan of including whole person treatment. I think Doctors of Osteopathic medicine are wonderful as they work to integrate whole health into the picture with well researched medical best practices.
Naturopathy less so which is the problem here. One researched article here: https://www.ncbi.nlm.nih.gov /pubmed/15208545/ breaks down a lot of the issues quite well. It is almost 13 years old, but still quite good at explaining the valid concerns. I further checked as Colorado DOES regulate naturopathy and I could not find any Christy Lastname listed there.
My thought was that it is entirely possible that she holds a license to practice in Colorado and my search wasn’t working, but even just searching her first name or zip code or “MyTown” or “TownNearUs” provides no results for a Christy Lastname. There are 2 Naturopathic doctors in TownNearUs, I used this search:
https://apps.colorado.gov/dora/licensing /Lookup/LicenseLookup.aspx
linked from this page:
And then, the cherry on top!
At this point Christy locked the post and later deleted the entire thing. I was pretty dang happy that she removed the post, but today it got better. In the mail I received a copy of the cease and desist letter that Christy received form the state about a month ago. It told her that she must cease and desist her “practice” immediately.
