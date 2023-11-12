November 12, 2023 at 10:21 am

She Was Told Not To Wear A Bathing Suit, So She Jumped In Wearing Her Office Clothes

It’s unprofessional to wear a bathing suit.

“Part of my (F) job is to visit foster children monthly, and ideally to build positive relationships with them. This can be hard because I have a limited amount of time, they are scared of new people, and they get bored real fast.

A couple years ago, one of my favorite foster families got a pool, and all the kids could talk about was showing me their new pool. I mentioned in passing to a supervisor on my way to the visit that I was looking forward to playing with the kids in the pool.

The supervisor made a face of concern. I told her that I’d gone out and bought a particularly covered-up and “dowdy” suit for this visit.

She said that regardless of the style of the suit, it would be unprofessional of me to wear a swimsuit on the job. The kids (all 5 of them) were really brokenhearted when I told them I wasn’t allowed to wear a bathing suit.

That was quickly alleviated when I jumped into the pool wearing my office outfit!

I don’t know if it ever got back to the supervisors, but I did end up being that family’s favorite social worker.”

