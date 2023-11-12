She Was Told Not To Wear A Bathing Suit, So She Jumped In Wearing Her Office Clothes
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks…we hope you’re ready to laugh!
Because this is one of the funniest “Malicious Compliance” stories we’ve ever come across!
The woman who wrote it said that story took place during a workday…
It’s unprofessional to wear a bathing suit.
“Part of my (F) job is to visit foster children monthly, and ideally to build positive relationships with them. This can be hard because I have a limited amount of time, they are scared of new people, and they get bored real fast.
A couple years ago, one of my favorite foster families got a pool, and all the kids could talk about was showing me their new pool. I mentioned in passing to a supervisor on my way to the visit that I was looking forward to playing with the kids in the pool.
But her supervisor wasn’t having it…
The supervisor made a face of concern. I told her that I’d gone out and bought a particularly covered-up and “dowdy” suit for this visit.
She said that regardless of the style of the suit, it would be unprofessional of me to wear a swimsuit on the job. The kids (all 5 of them) were really brokenhearted when I told them I wasn’t allowed to wear a bathing suit.
So she did the best thing she could think of!
Hilarious!
That was quickly alleviated when I jumped into the pool wearing my office outfit!
I don’t know if it ever got back to the supervisors, but I did end up being that family’s favorite social worker.”
You love to see it!
This woman did things the right way!
