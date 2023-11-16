November 16, 2023 at 12:45 pm

The Shirk Report – Volume 762

by Ashley Dreiling

20 IMAGES

Friday!
Polish Souper Bowl
Love at first sight
The easiest way to water your garden
Luke Skywalker
If you do the crime…
Something about how this group moves
Anna are Martin Bates were the tallest couple ever to live
Polite gent
The similarities between Earth and space
Apparently, this is not allowed
When you close at 9:00 pm and someone orders at 8:59 pm
Hit the gym a year ago and finally got my dream body
She’s like, “Come on, you can do it!”
If only
This is something new
Prosthetic eyes
A reminder that there will always be a 4-year-old who is better than you
How firetrucks open upwards for engine maintenance
Until next week

 

10 ARTICLES

Every Day I Get Messages From All Over The World Meant For A Celebrity.
15 Historical Plot Twists That Absolutely No One Saw Coming
The First Guy to Break the Internet
How To Parent Your Parents Without Stepping On Their Toes
Why Do You Never Want to Get Married? Here’s What People Had to Say.
80-Year-Old Woman Has Lived Her Whole Life with a Needle in Her Brain
An NYC restaurant’s new “influencer ban”
There’s a morning-after pill to prevent STIs
Every Marvel movie villain, ranked
Why Dizziness is Still a Mystery

 

5 VIDEOS

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

UNTIL NEXT WEEKEND

