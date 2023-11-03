Should People Use Food Stamps To Buy Food And Drinks At Starbucks? This Woman Shows People How.
by Matthew Gilligan
Here’s my stance on food stamps and just about everything else in the world…to each their own!
But, as we all know, a lot of folks out there like to stick their noses into other peoples’ business and a TikTok video that a woman named Jinger posted got all kinds of folks talking.
In her video, she told viewers that they can use food stamps at Starbucks locations that are inside grocery stores.
She said, “Okay since the food stamp police was so mad about that video I made, I’m about to make them madder.”
Jinger then said, “So did you know that if you go into like a Target, or if you have a Publix or whatever type of store like that that has like a Starbucks inside, you can use your food stamps in Starbucks.”
“So I’m about to show y’all right now. Let’s go.”
Jinger’s video showed her placing a drink order at Starbucks and then she swiped her food stamp card and just like that, she had her drink.
I guess she knows what she’s doing…
Check out her video at this link.
And here’s how people responded.
Hey, whatever works, right?
Who are we to judge?