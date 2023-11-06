November 6, 2023 at 4:36 pm

‘Someone hacked into my account and stole all my money.’ A Former Instacart Shopper Talked About What The Job Is Really Like

If you’ve ever thought that working as an Instacart shopper on the side might be for you, this article might change your mind a little bit.

A former Instacart shopper named Robbie posted a video and told folks about his experience.

He said he worked for Instacart full-time for a year and said, “As someone who did Instacart as his full-time job for a whole ******* year a couple years back, my mental health got so bad doing Instacart as a full-time job that I have never been lower in my entire life.”

Robbie explained, “I always see these people on this app who show that they’re making $250 a day doing Instacart. You can do that, that was me, I was happy to do that just to get by. But it would take me eight-plus hours to do that. I was working more doing Instacart than I ever had to do at an actual nine-to-five job.”

He said working for Instacart was actually harder than a regular job and he didn’t get benefits…and there was always the prospect of orders getting screwed up because some customers lie and say they never received their orders.

Robbie said, “Rent was due, it’s my only source of income. Instacart doesn’t care, they’re like, ‘Sorry, bye.’”

He also said he put a ton of miles on his car and his vehicle was actually stolen once during a delivery.

Check out what he had to say.

And here’s how folks responded.

One person made a good point about working for Instacart.

Another individual learned a lesson when they tried to do it.

And this person has done their research and doesn’t think Instacart is for them.

The more you know, right?

Doesn’t sound like a whole lot of fun!

