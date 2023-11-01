Employee Gets Revenge On A Bad Manager Who Bullied Them For Working The Correct Amount Of Hours
by Matthew Gilligan
You should only work as much as you’re expected to, right?
Well, every job is different, but if you work in a place like a factory or a plant, all you can do is do what you were hired to do!
This story from Reddit starts when a person was hired for a strictly scheduled shift but was immediately told they were having a little more time tacked on when they started.
Was told I had an 8 1/2 hour shift and not to leave early, so I started working for only 8 1/2 hours.
“I work as a supervisor at a manufacturing plant, and I was hired for an 8 hour shift as the night time supervisor.
As soon as I started, they changed, and said they really considered the shift to be from 11 pm to 730, so they would need it to be 8 1/2 hours. I’m salaried, there wasn’t much I could do, and it wasn’t a big deal, so I said okay.
But they learned that things at this plant weren’t running so smoothly…and they had to pick up the slack.
As I get into a groove working there, I find out that the 2nd shift supervisor is a train wreck. No one would describe him to me, just saying I had to meet him. He leaves an hour or two early from his shift 2-3 times a week. Friday nights he leaves the plant at 530, and tells them to call him if there are any problems. He calls out, at a minimum, once a week. Its psychotic.
Every time he is out, I come in at around 8 pm to cover the last 3 hours of his shift and my full shift. At least once a week, I just do it. I figure the company is going to deal with it, but as time passes, they obviously aren’t. Structurally, the company is just as bad as him. Infighting, rivalries, backstabbing, all of that, but I stay on nights so I don’t see it much.
And then a new boss arrived at the plant…and things went even more downhill.
Then Sarah starts as my boss. I actually have 2 bosses, which is how every successful employee works. Sarah is a nightmare. Sarah wants me to work 11-11 on MTW, and 11-10 on Friday. I dig in my heels, document like crazy, and after a couple months of harassment, HR actually backs me up and she has to stop.
But now Sarah is angry, and she sees me leaving at 715 one morning after coming in 2 hours early. She sends an email clarifying our time expectations. 2nd shift train wreck calls in that night, so I come in at 8, and the next morning, Sarah sees me leave at 7:10.
The new boss wanted to see this worker because they weren’t happy with how things were transpiring…but this worker kept all the receipts, so to speak.
I get an email saying she is coming in early to talk to me, and when she shows up, I’m getting a formal warning for my early departures, going into my personnel file. I’ve never been written up in my life.
During the meeting, with HR in attendance, she said I am expected to be there for my 8 1/2 hour shift. I made sure that the expectation was on record for an 8 1/2 hour shift, which HR documented.
The next week, the 2nd shift supervisor is out two days. After the first day, Sarah asks me the next morning why I didn’t come in early, as there were problems on his shift, and I said I fulfilled my 8 1/2 hour shift, and I’m not responsible for his.
And she ended up learning a valuable lesson in the end.
They had to hire a contractor at $125 an hour to cover all of his missed time, which amounted to 19 weeks this past year. Eventually they hired a 4th supervisor at $85k per year to cover his gaps. Sarah got demoted, and I only ever work 8 1/2 hours.”
Now check out what people said on Reddit.
One reader had a better plan…at least in their mind.
This person made some good points.
Another reader shared their own story about comp time.
This individual thought they did a good job.
And one Reddit user thinks these folks were MORONS.
Micromanagers like that are the worst!
If you know, you know…