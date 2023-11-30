‘This feels very Hunger Games.’ Walmart Shopper Gets An Order Dropped From The Sky By A Drone
by Matthew Gilligan
I don’t know about you, but I simply can’t wait until drone delivery is available where I live.
I have no idea if or when that’s going to happen, but I’m ready for it!
A woman named Sarah posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how she got a special delivery via drone.
The text overlay on her video reads, “When you live close to Walmart corporate and you need help finishing dinner.”
Sarah filmed the sky above her backyard which showed the drone dropping a package that floated to the ground with a small parachute attached.
She wrote, “The missing ingredient just landed in my backyard.”
It turns out the package was a container of Wyler’s beef bouillon.
Another text overlay reads, “Flavor from the sky” as Sarah prepared dinner.
She added, “Dinner is ready without having to head back out to the store.”
Check out her video.
@reallifesarah918
A little stew on a chilly night makes it feel like pumpkin spice season 🎃🎃 #northwestarkansas #arkansas #walmartarkansas #pumpkinseason #arkansaswalmart #walmartdronedelivery
Now let’s see how folks reacted.
That is some weird, wild stuff!
And I can’t wait until I can do this where I live!