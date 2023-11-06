November 6, 2023 at 5:41 pm

‘This is free for Chewy members.’ A Woman Shared How To Get Virtual Vet Visits For Your Pets Through Chewy

by Matthew Gilligan

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

I’ve heard nothing but great things about Chewy and here’s another video that proves this company really knows how to treat its customers well.

A woman named Rachyl posted a video and told pet owners it’s in their best interest to sign up for Chewy to get free virtual vet visits.

Rachyl said, “Chewy is slaying, and I love them.”

She said her cat got sick and explained, “So Chewy has a thing now where if you have an account with Chewy, you can now connect with a real vet to ask them questions about your animal.”

She added, “These are the kinds of questions that I think are really helpful for people to determine if they need to go to an emergency (vet) that night or if they can wait till tomorrow.”

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

Rachyl said the live chat was free and there is also an option for a 20-minute session for $20.

She said, “I basically just described what was going on, and she slayed with the explanation.”

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

Rachyl added, “From all the information she was telling me, I was able to confirm for myself that I should probably take my cat in that night.”

She also said, “So yeah, if you don’t already have Chewy, I would definitely get one, it’s just a really great platform to get anything that you need for your dogs or cats or whatever.”

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

Here’s her video.

@rachhhyl

Stumbled upon this last night and all i gotta say is @Chewy is slaying and i love them #chewy #chewychattypets #emergencyvet #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #onlinevetconsult

♬ original sound – Rachel | SLAY SPENDING 💸✨

And here’s what people had to say.

This person is a big fan of Chewy.

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

Another individual got a nice gift from Chewy after their pooch passed away.

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

And one person said they used this virtual vet before for their cat.

Source: TikTok/@rachhhyl

Chewy sounds like a great company that really cares!

More of this, please!

Add TwistedSifter to your Google News:

Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · , , , , , , , , , , , , ,

Copyright © 2023 · All Rights Reserved · TwistedSifter

Powered by WordPress VIP · RSS Feed · Log in

The Sifter