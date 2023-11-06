‘This is free for Chewy members.’ A Woman Shared How To Get Virtual Vet Visits For Your Pets Through Chewy
by Matthew Gilligan
I’ve heard nothing but great things about Chewy and here’s another video that proves this company really knows how to treat its customers well.
A woman named Rachyl posted a video and told pet owners it’s in their best interest to sign up for Chewy to get free virtual vet visits.
Rachyl said, “Chewy is slaying, and I love them.”
She said her cat got sick and explained, “So Chewy has a thing now where if you have an account with Chewy, you can now connect with a real vet to ask them questions about your animal.”
She added, “These are the kinds of questions that I think are really helpful for people to determine if they need to go to an emergency (vet) that night or if they can wait till tomorrow.”
Rachyl said the live chat was free and there is also an option for a 20-minute session for $20.
She said, “I basically just described what was going on, and she slayed with the explanation.”
Rachyl added, “From all the information she was telling me, I was able to confirm for myself that I should probably take my cat in that night.”
She also said, “So yeah, if you don’t already have Chewy, I would definitely get one, it’s just a really great platform to get anything that you need for your dogs or cats or whatever.”
Here’s her video.
@rachhhyl
Stumbled upon this last night and all i gotta say is @Chewy is slaying and i love them #chewy #chewychattypets #emergencyvet #catsoftiktok #dogsoftiktok #petsoftiktok #onlinevetconsult
And here’s what people had to say.
This person is a big fan of Chewy.
Another individual got a nice gift from Chewy after their pooch passed away.
And one person said they used this virtual vet before for their cat.
Chewy sounds like a great company that really cares!
More of this, please!