Woman Bully A Guy At The Gym For His Stretching Routine, So Somebody Put Them On Blast. – ‘What did I just witness here?’
by Justin Gardner
Oh boy… here we go again.
People… if somebody is in the gym trying to better themselves DO NOT ever make fun of them. And especially don’t film yourself mimicking and laughing at them.
Two geniuses recently decided to do just that.
I won’t put their account info here, but it’s pretty easy to find if you want to.
Anyway, @noah_bermudez3 saw the video and had a similar reaction, so he put them on blast.
“What did I just witness here? Two wannabe influencers who peaked in high school, legit pointing and laughing at a guy.”
Noah keeps pouring on the shame sauce… “And you somehow thought it was a good idea to just set up your tripod and start filming you guys copying him.”
Here’s Noah’s full video response…
@noah_bermudez3
Needless to say, his response to this idiots went viral and they actually tried to get him to take the video down because it made them look so bad?
Noah’s response?
Nawwwwwww son!
@noah_bermudez3
Good for him! If you’re going to try and publicly shame somebody like this, get ready for the consequences.
What did folks have to say?
They’re fully on Noah’s side.
Not only that, the stretches the guy was doing were actually legit.
Confirmed by multiple people!
But are these girls actually just trying to ragebait people?
Hmmm… it seems they had to private their accounts, so maybe they learned their lesson?
Either way, just please be nice to people out there, okay?
Thanks.