Woman Uses 80-Piece Chicken McNugget Meal To Meal Plan For Her Son And People Are Applauding
by Matthew Gilligan
Moms…do it in whatever way works for you.
That goes for a lot of things when it comes to raising kids, and feeding them is definitely one of them.
A mom named Se shared a video that got a whole lot of people talking…because she told viewers that she bought 80 Chicken McNuggets at one time so she can meal prep for her son.
She said, “These are the only nuggets that my child eats, so that’s why I buy so many of them. Then I freeze them.”
Se put the nuggets in a ziplock bag and she told viewers that she puts them in the refrigerator for a day before she puts them in the freezer so they don’t stick together.
She said her son likes to eat 10 nuggets at a time and she microwaves them for one minute and thirty seconds before she serves them to her son.
Now it’s time to see her video.
@seebiedeebie
Most of the time I get 100 mcnuggets bc they go quick @McDonald’s
And here’s how folks reacted.
This person said she should just do what works for her.
Another individual does the same thing.
And another person would have loved this as a kid.
Hey, to each their own.
She’s doing what works for her!