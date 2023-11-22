Woman Warns Paris Tourists The Beverages They Buy Off The Street Are Stored In Sewers. – ‘I’ve put worse things in my mouth.’
by Justin Gardner
Ew! I didn’t see this one coming.
Amanda Rollins, aka @americanfille, posted a video recently showing some guys with a bunch of bags that look like they were stuffed with water bottles.
You might not be able to make it out in that first image, but you can clearly see this guy lifting up a piece of the sidewalk in this closer shot.
Amanda reveals the truth: “Yes it is true that they store the water, the beer, the whatever they’re selling you on the street, they store it in the sewers.”
Jeezus!
She continues: “This one isn’t so bad because it’s in bags, they’re wrapped up in bags, it’s a little bit better. Are there still rats and cockroaches and stuff running around? Yes, but at least that’s in a bag.”
But the most horrifying part of this… the ice!
Amanda is still spilling the tea: “I’ve also seen them do it with just a bucket. Like a bucket of ice and they just pull it out. It’s a known thing that they store them there.”
However… Amanda goes on to reveal something pretty crazy, but you’ll have to watch the video to find out.
Spoiler alert… a lot of people know this about the beverage storage… but they don’t care.
@americanfille
Storing waters in the Paris sewers lol #paris #parissewers
So what did the comments section have to say?
PLENTY!
This person doesn’t think TikTok paints Paris in a very good light.
Sounds like Paris needs to do an influencer campaign, because the memes about it being an armpit are spreading!
And somebody asks the obvious question… what’s up with these easily accessible sewers?!
That last comment, though… 10/10 Parisian burn. I lol’d at that.
But this comment… *chef’s kiss*
All I know is I want to party with Amanda. She seems like a lot of fun!
Stay safe out there, fam!