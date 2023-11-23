‘You never hear it coming.’ Man Describes The Trend Of “Quiet Firing” And Why You Should Care
by Matthew Gilligan
You’ve probably heard about “quiet quitting”, but are you familiar with “quiet firing.”
If not, you’re about to get SCHOOLED.
A TikTokker named Baron posted a video about “quiet firing”, or as he explained, “when your managers need to fire you but can’t because you might sue, so they set you up for failure to justify firing you.”
He added, “Usually, you never hear it coming.”
Ryan’s video is a skit and it shows an employee who is clearly overwhelmed with work and then is placed on a performance improvement plan.
The employee told his boss that he didn’t think he could keep up with his increased workload and then was told he might not be the right fit for the job anymore.
In the video’s comments, Ryan said that quiet firing is “like a toxic relationship” and he added, “They’re trying to make like getting fired was your idea.”
Check out his video.
@americanbaron
POV you’re about to get fired. Quiet firing: When your managers need to fire you but can’t because you might sue, so they set you up for failure to justify firing you. Usually, you never hear it coming. #corporatelife #job #quietfiring #quietquitting #corporateamerica #shortfilm
♬ Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind – From “Eternal Sunshine Of The Spotless Mind” – London Music Works
Here’s how folks responded.
One person nailed it!
Another individual said you can sue for this where they come from.
And one TikTokker shared how they think this works.
It sounds like there’s a lot of this going around!
Remember to pay attention…because you might be next.
