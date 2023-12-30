A Drone Delivered Her Walmart Order Right To Her House And It’s Not As Creepy As You’d Think
I can’t decide whether this is awesome or totally creepy…
A woman named Brii shared a video on TikTok that showed a drone from Walmart dropping a delivery at her home.
Brii stood outside of her house during the delivery and said, “We are outside waiting on our Walmart drone delivery. How freaking extra, and here it comes, my son thought it was a plane it is a rather large drone.”
She continued, “It’s about to stop and start lowering down, the Walmart that we ordered this from was maybe a 10 minute drive and from time of order to time of delivery took maybe 10 to 15 minutes.”
Brii continued, “Super quick, this is honestly just the epitome of laziness. But if you think about it if I drove to Walmart [and] had to drive back that’s 20 minutes, and then the time in the store, so it does save a little bit of time but, you’re not going to get a full grocery delivery with this, it’s just for a couple of items like a drink, a snack, whatever.”
She explained, “The drone does not land so you can’t just run off with the drone. Now it released the package and it’s about to fly back up and fly on back to the Walmart so it can pick up an order for somebody else and you can just come and pick up your package.”
Brii added, “And honestly the packaging’s really neat, very aerodynamic: 10 out of 10. Let’s open it up and see what’s inside, my husband’s a little bit slow with the opening he is not a great hand model if we’re being honest, but let’s see what’s inside here.”
The package contained chocolate chip cookies and a bottle of water.
Brii said in the caption, “Santa’s sleigh looks different this year.”
Take a look at her video.
@thebriihive
Santa’s sleigh looks different this year 😜 #dronedelivery #walmartdronedelivery #walmartdrone #walmartdelivery #dronewalmart #deliverydrone
♬ Calm background music with acoustic guitar and saxophone(1288148) – ame
The future is now, friends!
And honestly, it’s a little creepy…
