Boss Demanded They Come In Even Though They Were Sick. – ‘Ran to my boss hunched over, and threw up right on his shoes.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Folks, if you’re in charge of employees, just tell them to STAY HOME if they say they’re sick.
There’s no point in risking other folks getting sick or having some gross stuff go down (like what happened here) just because you don’t think the person is sick enough to miss work.
But hey, this person’s boss insisted they come in on that fateful day!
And I have a feeling they learned a valuable lesson…
Want me to come in to work while throwing up? Ok.
“I work at a ****** fast food place and because of my age I sadly can’t get a different job yet.
They were SICK.
A couple of days ago I was throwing up a lot.
I had to work 5-12 and I had already called out this month. I called my boss telling him I couldn’t come in because I was throwing up.
His exact words were: “We have plenty of trash cans and a bathroom. See you at 5.”
It was ON.
Then he hung up. I was very mad but I’m also a very petty person so I said thought “ok bet.” And went to work. I was obviously not feeling well and everyone could tell when I got there.
This was gonna be disgusting.
My boss put me on the line (food making) and told me to push through it.
I worked for about 30 minutes before I started getting nauseous. I waited until right before I was about to puke, ran to my boss hunched over, and threw up right on his shoes.
Multiple customers saw this and started gagging.
Sorry!
I looked up at my boss, smiled, and said “I couldn’t make it to a trash can. Sorry.”
Let’s just say he allowed me to go home😌
Also little fact: I am 14 years old and he still did this.”
Here’s what people had to say.
One reader said they need to warn people about this place.
Another Reddit user thought this whole thing was messed up.
This individual grossed all of us out with what they said.
And this reader said they should let the health department know about this.
I don’t think the boss will make that mistake again.
Nice malicious compliance!
If you liked this post, you might want to read this story about a teacher who taught the school’s administration a lesson after they made a sick kid take a final exam.
Categories: THE REST
Tags: · business, employment, job, jobs, malicious compliance, reddit, sick, top, white text, work, working