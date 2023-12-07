Boss Wanted An In-Person Presentation Even Though Traffic Was Horrible, So Employee Complied And Put Boss In A Tough Spot
Boss insisted I work in the office today.
“My boss and I had a disagreement about working from home this week. The office is in San Francisco. I live in the East Bay and need to cross the Bay Bridge to get to work.
They tried to reason with their boss.
We had an important presentation scheduled today. I wanted to do it “virtual” because the APEC meeting is in SF this week and everything seems disrupted. President Biden and Chinese President Xi are here. It’s a 2 hour commute on a typical day and I told my boss it might not be feasible to come in this week.
He insisted I come in, so I said OK but don’t blame me if I get stuck in traffic. We had a pretty heated discussion about it.
And, wouldn’t you know it, they were right all along!
So today there’s a huge backup on every freeway toward the Bay Bridge because protesters have chained themselves across all 5 lanes. The bridge is completely closed.
Now the boss wants me to do the presentation “virtual” but I told him I can’t, I’m stuck in traffic. I can’t operate my vehicle and do the presentation. You will have to do it without me (but he isn’t really qualified).”
