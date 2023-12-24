December 24, 2023 at 3:59 am

Boyfriend Won’t Clean His Stuff In The Kitchen, So Girlfriend Gets Petty Revenge And Puts Him On Blast

Well, this relationship sure sounds like a whole lot of fun.

A woman named Vanessa posted a video on TikTok and talked to viewers about the games she plays with her boyfriend when he doesn’t help out in the kitchen.

The video shows a big pile of trash in her kitchen and the caption to her video reads #femininerage.

And Vanessa had an explanation for this…

The text overlay reads, “My boyfriend would never help me clean the kitchen because ‘it’s all yours not mine.’ So I started putting his things to the side when I clean. And now he’s mad at me, and I’m petty.”

Well, that’s one way to do it…

Check out the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer thinks there are red flags all over the place.

Another individual said he’ll never change.

And this viewer said she needs to take action now.

Do you think these two are really gonna last?

We’ll have to wait and see…

