Bridezilla “Fires” Bridesmaid Who’s In Charge Of The Bachelorette Party, So She Gets Revenge And Cancels The Party
by Matthew Gilligan
Bridezillas are real, people!
And some of them hit that mark before the bachelorette party, like the one you’re going to hear about.
Was this woman a jerk for what she did after she was “fired” as a bridesmaid?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for cancelling my best friend’s bachelorette party after she “fired” me as a bridesmaid?
“I am a full-time student so I am currently living off student loans and what little hours I can work outside of school.
I have spent around $1K on my best friend’s wedding so far. ($350 on the bridesmaid’s dress, $350 on the flight home to attend the wedding as I’m away for school, and about $100 on the gift I sent for her bridal shower).
The MOH is currently very pregnant and having a rough time. She asked me to plan the bachelorette party. I agreed. I planned it perfectly and had it as a surprise. I messaged the other girls the plan. When they all agreed I went ahead and booked my idea.
I spent (this is on top of the $1K I spent earlier) $400 on a limo to go bar hopping (the bride loves bar hopping) and I booked us a $700 AirBnB to crash in afterwards. As of right now the other bridesmaids did not chip in, this was out of pocket, but they said they would pay me back later.
And then she got the boot.
About a month later I and two other girls got kicked from the bridal party group chat along with a paragraph from the bride saying we were no longer invited because we weren’t “honouring her wishes”
When asked, she didn’t answer what she meant or what we had done wrong.
Two days pass and she adds us back to the chat and apologizes saying she’s just stressed, we all talk about it and made up.
Yesterday same thing happened except this time I’m the only one removed with a paragraph going off on me, telling me I’m not respecting her or her wishes, that she wishes she never invited me or asked me to be a bridesmaid.
When asked what happened or what I did wrong, again radio silence.
And her friend wants her there… just not as a bridesmaid…
Today she messages me apologizing saying she’s sorry for lashing out and that she’d like me there but not as a bridesmaid as it would make her “uncomfortable”, and that I’m not allowed to wear the dress I had already bought as it’s a bridesmaid’s dress.
I told her I respectfully declined as I couldn’t afford another dress as I’ve already spent too much on this wedding and that I didn’t want to make her uncomfortable on her big day.
She then lashes out telling me I should just take more from my student loans to buy a second dress.
So with that, I went and cancelled the Airbnb and the Limo.
I told the other bridesmaids what had happened and they agreed it was fair.
And now things are even uglier.
One of them must have told the bride about the secret bachelorette party as she messaged me telling me I’m an ******* and I’ve ruined her entire wedding as she now doesn’t have time to book a new bachelorette party in time and she nor any of the other bridesmaids have the money or savings to book anything.
I also managed to get the refund for my flight so really I’m only out about $450 for a wedding I’m no longer invited to.
AITA for cancelling the party and getting the money back?”
Here’s how Reddit users responded.
Wow, her friend sounds horrible.
Glad she got out of that one!
