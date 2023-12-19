Can Boiling Flaxseeds In Water Give You A DIY Botox Treatment? This Woman Claims It Does.
by Chris Allen
What in the backroom life-hack science experiment? Flax seed + H2O?
There are many products that we put on our faces in our daily search for that fountain of youth. But one woman on TikTok is delving into a more…financially reasonable method.
And it’s as simple as it gets!
The stitched story shows her mixing & creating the first batch, which involves boiling the flax seeds in water.
Then you let it cool so you get this goopy, clear gel that has the consistency of egg whites.
She explains how skeptical she was of its efficacy, and that she really does not want to go down the Botox / chemical path.
And the results are quite immediate!
She shows us a 3rd treatment’s application, and a bit of an explanation from a dermatologist of what might actually be going on.
As it’s not Botox, it’s obviously not being injected. It’s more than likely freezing and ‘training’ the facial muscles in a way.
Imagine if you will a Rocky montage training video going on in her face.
Check out the video for the full story:
Let’s see what people in the comments had to say.
One commenter remarked that this technique is also fantastic for her hair.
Another discussion popped up to confirm that it’s more of a short-term treatment.
While one commenter warns of a market run on Flaxseed!
We sure are getting industrious out there!
