‘Corporate America is just getting out of control.’ – Company Fired Her Because They Asked Her If She Liked Her Job And She Said No.
Where’s that big smile that you’re supposed to have on your face every single second of every single day?!?!
Wait, what?
That doesn’t sound right…but a woman named Yvette posted a video on TikTok and told viewers that she was fired from her job because she didn’t like it.
Yvette said, “So I got fired. No cause. Just vibes. And when I was like why — why is this happening? They were like ‘Well, it just seems like you’re not really invested long term. It seems like you really don’t like your job.’”
She added, “And I was like, ‘Yeah of course I don’t like my job. Since when are we supposed to like our jobs? I thought you just bootstrap it and muscle through the day like my Republican dad told me.”
Yvette ended her video by saying, “God, corporate America is just getting out of control.”
Let’s see what she had to say.
Millennials are destroying the workplace
Check out how folks reacted.
This person shared why their friend got fired.
Another TikTokker asked if this is now mandatory…
And this individual talked about why they got fired…what?!?!
If this trend keeps up, a whole lot of folks are gonna be unemployed pretty soon.
Watch your back!