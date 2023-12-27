Delivery Driver Chases Dog That Stole His Delivery And It’s Stinking Adorable
by Laura Lynott
Dogs instinctively seem to love packages and that ain’t much fun if you’re a delivery driver.
This funny clip shows this Prime delivery driver doing his best to get the package to the customer’s door.
But an German shepherd dog, who’s just too curious for his own good, runs off with it and then tries to come in again a second time to snatch the package from the door!
The delivery guy @juicecupboxx is too on it though and he gets after the dog and rescues that package!
He filmed the funny moment, as he ran after the dog.
He told the dog: “Give me the package back. They’re gonna say I didn’t deliver.”
Did that work?
Nope!
During the clip, it looks like another UPS driver convinces the dog to give him the package, and then he gives it to the guy filming the video.
But…
He says: “I’m trying to deliver and he’s trying to steal it off the porch…I’m gonna put it inside the door where you can’t (get it.) Chill out man, you’re too hyper.”
The dog goes back again to the door to try and get the package!
The delivery driver stops him this time, and the other driver entices the dog by throwing a stick.
If dogs could tell what we say, this puppers would have got a kick out of this.
Watch the full funny clip here:
@juicecupboxx
I know you didnt get online and order this so keep ya paws and mouf offfff😅 #juicecupbox
Here’s what people thought to that brazen dog:
Dogs collect?!
The cutest but cheekiest dog!
Wasn’t that guy his owner though…
This was the cutest story you read today, right?
Admit it!
