‘$13.78 to go 21.6 miles.’ – DoorDash Driver Wasn’t Tipped After Driving 20 Miles And Set Up Food For An Office Party
by Laura Lynott
If you’re a delivery driver, you’ve already got a tough enough life, right – but what if you go above and beyond and STILL there’s no tip!
How this can even happen these days is wild – but this poor DoorDash driver has had enough. She went so far above what she had to do and she was still faced with not being appreciated for her work.
@mosidehustles2 told her followers on TikTok: “Okay, I don’t mean to do a post like this, but I have to. I am just livid. And actually, this is the second take of this video because I just ranted on the first video, so I’m not quite so livid anymore.”
Tell the world, fam!
She continued, “But anyway, I just delivered a catering bang order for $10.78 plus $3 setup. So, $13.78 to go 21.6 miles one way. I usually have pretty good luck with catering bag orders, so I thought, you know. This is obviously going to accompany, they’re paying for some employee meeting or whatever.”
But not today. Today was gonna be a HUGE disappointment.
She said, “They’re going to give a percentage of the tip and there was tons of food. And I sat it up. And of course, I opened my bag and one of the containers he didn’t seal all the way and it leaked all over inside my bag. I mean, like, I’m gonna have to either get rid of my bag or really wash it, because it’s so gross. I can’t do any more catering orders today.”
I’m sure you can guess what happened next…
She spills the tea, “So, anyway, I go in there, I set it up. It’s leaking all over. I’m cleaning it up. I’m helping them out. And I hit Confirm. And there’s none. No tip, zero. So I’m like, do I say something?…”
Right about now, I am so sad for this lady! But if you want to check the whole story out, watch the clip below:
@mosidehustles2
Some days are good, some days are bad with DoorDash. Today is just one of those days!#doordashtipsandtrips #doordasher #tipyourdeliverydriver #doordashtipsandtricks #CapCut
Here’s what people thought of this hard day for our girl, the DoorDash driver:
Vegas drivers are killing it!
Just tip the drivers y’all!
Some good knowledge!
This is such a bummer.
That would definitely make me give up.
