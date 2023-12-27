December 27, 2023 at 3:21 pm

‘$13.78 to go 21.6 miles.’ – DoorDash Driver Wasn’t Tipped After Driving 20 Miles And Set Up Food For An Office Party

by Laura Lynott

If you’re a delivery driver, you’ve already got a tough enough life, right – but what if you go above and beyond and STILL there’s no tip!

How this can even happen these days is wild – but this poor DoorDash driver has had enough. She went so far above what she had to do and she was still faced with not being appreciated for her work.

@mosidehustles2 told her followers on TikTok: “Okay, I don’t mean to do a post like this, but I have to. I am just livid. And actually, this is the second take of this video because I just ranted on the first video, so I’m not quite so livid anymore.”

Tell the world, fam!

She continued, “But anyway, I just delivered a catering bang order for $10.78 plus $3 setup. So, $13.78 to go 21.6 miles one way. I usually have pretty good luck with catering bag orders, so I thought, you know. This is obviously going to accompany, they’re paying for some employee meeting or whatever.”

But not today. Today was gonna be a HUGE disappointment.

She said, “They’re going to give a percentage of the tip and there was tons of food. And I sat it up. And of course, I opened my bag and one of the containers he didn’t seal all the way and it leaked all over inside my bag. I mean, like, I’m gonna have to either get rid of my bag or really wash it, because it’s so gross. I can’t do any more catering orders today.”

I’m sure you can guess what happened next…

She spills the tea, “So, anyway, I go in there, I set it up. It’s leaking all over. I’m cleaning it up. I’m helping them out. And I hit Confirm. And there’s none. No tip, zero. So I’m like, do I say something?…”

Right about now, I am so sad for this lady! But if you want to check the whole story out, watch the clip below:

Here’s what people thought of this hard day for our girl, the DoorDash driver:

Vegas drivers are killing it!

Just tip the drivers y’all!

Some good knowledge!

This is such a bummer.

That would definitely make me give up.

