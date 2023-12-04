Empty Restaurant Insists They’re Full With Online Reservations, So Customer Books Online And Walks Right In
by Trisha Leigh
Nothing is more frustrating than getting to a restaurant you’ve been gearing up to enjoy only to find out that you needed a reservation.
Thankfully, in this day and age, you can just hop online.
OP and his family were exploring a new-to-them city when they saw a pizza place that looked perfect for the night’s meal.
I just moved to Seattle, a relatively busy city. While exploring some local restaurants, I walked into a nice looking pizza spot in cap hill.
It didn’t look busy at all so I went in and asked for a table for my wife and brother.
When he asked for a table, though, they told him he’d need a reservation or they couldn’t seat them.
The host asked me if I had a reservation and I replied “no”. He then told me that they wouldn’t be able to seat us that evening.
A bit surprised we walked outside and assumed that they were all booked up and we were early.
They went outside but quickly realized the place didn’t look that busy. Curious, he looked the restaurant up on a reservations app only to find there were several in the coming hours.
Out of curiosity, I hopped on tok (a reservation website) and saw that the pizza spot had openings for the next hour.
They made one, waited ten minutes, and walked back in – and the look on the host’s face was totally worth it.
We then decided to book a table in 10 minutes, waited, then walked inside.
A bit annoyed, the host approached us and asked if everything was okay. We then smiled and said, “yes thank you, we have a reservation for a table.”
Visibly embarrassed he walked us to our table then proceeded to give us the best service of all time.
Super friendly guy.
I bet Reddit is going to high-five this guy!
They definitely think management should change their tune.
Who eats fewer than five slices?
Then again, it can be a crapshoot.
This guy thinks he knows what really happened, though.
Apparently reservations and appointments can be a double-edged sword.
No one said owning a business was easy.
