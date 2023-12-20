Entitled Parent Demands Spicy Candy For Their Kid, Then Freaks Out When He Doesn’t Like It
by Ryan McCarthy
One thing that some kids can’t understand is that sometimes the answer is no, especially when parents like this Mom encourage it.
Everyone can sympathize with a lone line and an empty stomach, but when a rude woman demanded this Mom share her spicy candy with her spoiled kid, he got much more than he bargained for!
I don’t think your kid will like my candy, lady, but whatever.
Since there’s only a week left of summer, I decided to take the kids to the local amusement/water park today.
As I’ve gotten older, the rides have gotten a little tougher on me.
So, I always take a ziplock baggie full of ginger candy along to prevent and soothe nausea.
But this wasn’t your everyday snickers bar!
For those who’ve never had ginger candy, it is SPICY.
The lemon ginger is probably the mildest. The mango ginger are sweet and spicy but they also stick to your teeth like crazy.
They’re definitely an acquired taste.
But disaster, in the form of a hungry little kid, struck while her family was waiting in line for a ride.
As we are standing in line for the log ride, I pull out my baggie. I choose a lemon one as does my son (13). My daughter (12) asks for a mango one.
While I’m fishing a mango one out, I hear the kid in front of us tell his mom that he (around 7ish) wants some candy.
His mom distractedly says she doesn’t have any candy.
The boy says, “But she does.”
She tries to warn him, but apparently the kid’s Mom didn’t like her answer one bit.
He turns to me and asks for one.
I tell him I don’t really think he’d like my candy.
As the kids starts to whine that, of course, he’d like my candy, his mom just huffs and says, “You’ve got a whole baggie. Can’t you give him just one. Com’n, don’t be greedy.”
Oh, you said the magic word there lady.
But even after that rude comment, this Mom was still trying to lookout for the kid, and tried to give him the less intense flavor. Keyword: Tried!
I say, “Alright,” and dig out a lemon one. (I’m not completely heartless.)
That’s when the kid whines that he wants mango, mango is his favorite.
I tell him lemon is better but he insists on mango.
Ok this kid is just pushing his luck now, you get what you get!
The kid rips it open, shoves it in his mouth, gets in three quick chews while my kids stare at him.
Then, he actually starts to taste it and a look of horror comes over his face.
He screams and tries to spit it out.
He’s jumping around and flapping his arms. His mom is panicking and asking what’s wrong.
He’s screaming that it’s bad and it’s hot and he wants it out. His mom tells him to spit it out.
Maybe don’t take candy from strangers! Isn’t that like the one thing you you’re supposed to teach your kids?
I pipe up with the very helpful, “It’s really sticky. What’s left is probably stuck in his teeth. He’ll have to wait for it to melt off if he doesn’t want to chew.”
The mom looks at me in disbelief and I shrug.
Then the kid’s Mom had the nerve to get mad at the user, after she was the one who made the Mom share her candy. Unbelievable!
Then she asks what in the hell I gave her son. (Probably should have asked that sooner, lady.)
I answer, “Ginger candy. It’s good for nausea.”
I’m pretty sure I’d be dead if looks really could kill.
But, it ended up working out for the Mom, because she got to take the woman’s spot in line: the ultimate amusement park feeling of satisfaction.
We got to move up in line two spaces though because she whisked her kid off to a water fountain.
I’d like to think the kid will think twice about demanding things from strangers. Plus it was entertaining.
Overall, the kids and I counted it as a win.
Reddit definitely agreed with the entertaining part!
This user pointed out a possible silver lining: that this Mom never has to worry about taking candy from strangers ever again!
Many people were incensed by the label of greedy, especially considering how rude the woman was herself.
This woman agreed that the candy definitely helps with nausea, and says she ate the same thing when she was pregnant.
What do you think, was she wrong to give the kid the candy he wanted so badly?
Also, does anyone else really want to try one of these ginger candies now, or is it just me?