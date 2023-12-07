Flight Attendant Refuses To Buy “Fake Vegetarian’s” Attempt At A Different Meal
by Trisha Leigh
I imagine that flight attendants, like anyone who works in a customer-facing role on a daily basis, have a million stories to tell about people who are trying to get away with something.
OP says that she tries to make flights easier and not harder, because she’s a nice person and also 90% of the time people will respond with the same tone you take with them.
Okay so just to preface this. I’m a Cabin Crew member (Flight Attendant). I’ve been doing it for over 10y. Any issues that crop up during my work day I will bend over backwards to accommodate people, if I can.
However, there are unfortunately a handful of people that are dishonest to try and get what they want.
Fake injuries to try and get upgraded, fake birthdays, you name it, people have tried it and believe you me, I’ve had loads of scenarios where people try to cheat the system because it makes them feel special or that they have one upped me, I guess?
Sure, people try to scam her all the time, so she’s pretty much heard it all – which is why when this customer told her he couldn’t have the chicken option because he was a vegetarian, she “smelled a rat.”
Let me tell you about a fake vegetarian I had on board… He was flying in economy (coach) in the 2nd from last row. He wanted the pasta option. I apologised and told him due to popular demand we had ran out in the middle of the cabin, but we had the chicken option instead if he wanted thay.
Without skipping a beat he said “I’m a vegetarian. Last time they brought me a meal from business class, so I will just wait for that”.
Now, this is something I would have offered anyway as a nicety, (if available), as I’m not too much of a dick and I genuinely like helping people out, if I can. (After all, it’s a 747, not a 7-Eleven, as the saying goes 😂).
Anyway, the way he just expected it right off the bat before I could even offer a solution left a slightly bad taste in my mouth. And also I smelled a rat.
I was 99% sure that I had cleared in an empty packet of smokey bacon Crisps from him earlier on, and no, they weren’t a veggy brand as I have the same ones occasionally.
His expecting to have the upgrade rubbed her the wrong way, but she still went to business class to see if there were any left.
I was certain that he was being picky and wanted a higher quality meal. (Plus, any regular flyer would know how often we run out of the veggy option and to preorder a veggy meal).
I said ‘It’s unfortunate that you didn’t pre order a vegetation meal, I will see what I can do for you though, just give me 5 mins to finish up here 😁”.
Anyway, I went up to Business Class. They had also ran out of the Veggy option.
There weren’t, so she went to see what she could dig up in first class – and came back with a giant but boring salad.
So I went up to First Class and asked if they could spare anything. We ended up putting a few leaves together with a bit of dressing. (They spend £1000s more up there and can dine at any time, so they didn’t want me taking any of the hot Veggy options in case someone wanted it later. Fair enough 🤷🏻♂️). Then I thought… I could probably have some fun with this fake Vegetarian. Cue malicious compliance.
I brought it back down on a Silver tray and held it above his eyeline so he couldn’t see what it was. I explained that unfortunately the vegetarian business class option had run out, then he went to cut me off so he could complain, but I held up my hand and said “However ✋🏻😁, I managed to go one step further and I got the last vegetarian meal from FIRST CLASS 😱🎉
Then I pulled the linen cloth off the top of the tray as I placed the salad down in front of him. (It really was a very basic but large salad and his face said it all 😂) .
It was at that point that he decided chicken was fine.
His face went from a smug “Haha, I worked the system” to “What the hell is that?!” within 2/3 seconds flat.
He then said “I wanted something hot, I’ll just have the chicken then”. I put on a shocked face and said “I cannot give you that Sir, I would feel awful.” He responded with “Don’t worry about it, it’s fine”. I gave him an “Are you sure you’re vegetarian? 🤔”‘ look and brought back the chicken, by which point it had been sat drying up in the oven a little bit longer. Bon appetite 😉
Just to say, even if he was a real vegetarian, he should have pre ordered. Same goes for Gluten Free, Vegan, Children’s Meal, Diabetic, etc…
Anyway, that’s my story. Sorry if I rambled a bit 😂
