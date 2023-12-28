Guy Doesn’t Want To Give His Family “The Good Stuff” At Parties, And Proves To His Wife Why Taste Matters
AITA for locking up my good liquor and only having store brand for my family?
“I don’t care if you call me a snob. I enjoy my drinks and I can afford to get myself a good bottle every now and then.
When we host at our house I have learned not to leave out the good stuff. There is literally no point.
My family, my wife’s family, our friends, it doesn’t really matter.
If they aren’t going to appreciate what they are drinking then I feel no reason to waste it on them.
So he makes a decision we all would probably make.
I buy huge bottles of whatever from Costco.
They can have all the mix drinks they want.
But his wife isn’t on his side.
My wife says I look like an ******* because I won’t share.
I told her that i would share if her brother could do two things:
- Figure out which bourbon was $20 and which was $1,200.
- And then just sip and enjoy it without slamming it back like a shot or mixing it with ginger ale.
He didn’t pass.”
