Her Boss Made Her Come To Work After She Her Friend’s Untimely Demise. So She Cried The Entire Time.
by Matthew Gilligan
Have you ever had a boss that wouldn’t ever budge an inch when you needed some time off?
And we’re not talking about brain surgery here: we’re talking about regular, everyday jobs where everything will be okay if someone isn’t around for one night…
This story takes place in a bakery and the woman who wrote it shared how she maliciously complied with a boss that wouldn’t give her a break after she suffered a big loss.
Don’t think a 17 year old girl crying at the counter is a good look for your company…
“Background: Back in high school, I worked for a bakery that’s popular in my area. Overall, it was a really good job!
I liked the people I worked with, I love baking and the food was great, a really good gig for a highschool job. My bosses tho, they were hit or miss. They simultaneously tried to be our friend and boss, and randomly would be total jerks, with no heads up. But for the most part they didn’t bother me too much and I made do.
She was blindsided by a loss.
One night my senior year, one of my best friends OD’d and passed away. I was of course, inconsolable. The next day I had a shift. I called my boss to let them know I couldn’t go in, but it was a day he decided to stick to his guns and be a jerk, telling me I had to come in, no one could cover, even after I explained what was happening.
Why didn’t I quit? I should’ve, but I was in shock and a kid and it honestly didn’t even enter my mind. I went the other way instead. Said “fine, I’ll be there, just as I am.”
She did what she could, but her bosses learned a big lesson that day.
So you can imagine how awkward it was for customers to come up to the counter at their local bakery, to see a young woman with tears streaming down her face trying to ring them up, snotty nosed and hiccuping through the interaction.
Thankfully my shift supervisor actually had a heart and sent me home and changed my schedule for a few days.
It’s minor MC, and while horrible at the time, it makes me laugh now.”
Here’s how folks reacted on Reddit.
One person had a similar story…
This Reddit user told a story about an awful manager.
Another individual had some good bosses when tragedy struck.
And this person shared a disturbing story from an old job.
Man, give the girl a couple of days off.
Good grief…
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, business, employment, job, jobs, malicious compliance, reddit, top, white text