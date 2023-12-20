Her Boyfriend Ordered An Alcoholic Beverage And Her Family Who Doesn’t Drink Does Not Approve
by Matthew Gilligan
Some families are not cool with even being around drinking…and they definitely don’t want it brought into their lives if they’ve chosen to abstain.
So you can see how things got awkward when a TikTok video showed what happened when a woman’s boyfriend ordered a drink around her family that is “water only.”
Claire and Peter have a joint TikTok account and in this video, Claire tells viewers that she’s from a “water only” family.
Claire covered her mouth at the beginning of the video and tried not to laugh and viewers then saw that Peter drank down a boozy beverage.
Viewers then saw a shot of an older woman in Claire’s family who didn’t look very pleased with the situation.
At all…
Take a look at the video.
@claireandpeter
WATER ✅ APPETIZER ❌ ENTREE ✅ DESSERT ❌
Now let’s see how folks reacted on TikTok.
This person has switched gears since growing up.
Another viewer took the opposite approach.
And this TikTok user’s family likes to party!
I wonder if these two are in it for the long haul…
Or maybe her parents are going to sabotage everything!
If you liked that story, check out this one about a woman who went on a date with somebody who was 10 years older than her. Find out what happened!