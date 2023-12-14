Her Christmas Tree Was Infested With Praying Mantis Insects, But People Don’t Think It’s A Bad Thing.
I recently saw a praying mantis on someone’s driveway and I was blown away by how HUGE it was.
Not to mention how cool it looked when it walked away from me…
But enough about me, we’re here to talk about a woman named Andrea who posted a video where she showed viewers what happened when she bought a Christmas tree that had some uninvited guests dwelling among its branches: praying mantes.
Andrea said, “That time our tree hatched a million friends. Only a fake tree from now on.”
And viewers can see that there are tons of them in there!
In her caption, Andrea wrote, “Beware of the real trees.”
Something to think about…
Let’s take a look at the video.
Andrea posted a follow-up video and gave viewers more information.
She said, “If you’re going to get a real tree, just thoroughly inspect it. We did cut our own tree. They did shake it.”
Andrea then added, “While I know a lot of people said “oh I would love it if this happened, you really don’t want hundreds of them racing through your house and scattering everywhere.”
And here’s how folks responded.
This person said this wasn’t necessarily a bad thing…
Another viewer made a funny comment…go ahead and sing along!
And one TikTokker shared what they saw someone do to get rid of pests.
That’s creepy stuff!
But those little critters sure are cool!
