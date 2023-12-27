Her Daughter Steals The Spotlight From Her Childless Son And Announces Her Ninth Child, So This Mom Kicks Her Out For Being A Show Off
AITA for being more excited for my daughter-in-law’s pregnancy than my daughter’s?
I’m a fifty-five year old woman and my son D [26m] and his wife J [30f] announced to me over thanksgiving that they are expecting their second child in six years. My husband [65m] and I were ecstatic because J has endometriosis and having children is a struggle for her.
She has one 4yr old son Grayson with my son and he has a daughter from a failed relationship Sarah [6] they also have two adopted children Tim [8] and Gregory [7] who were foster kids that they were taking care of.
For clarity: she was already a foster parent when they met because she thought she couldn’t have kids and these boys have no family to reunite with.
They are a happy family and they all love each other. My son is a businessman and making very good money and she is a hairdresser they live quite comfortably.
My daughter B. [28f] is a librarian and her husband K is a construction worker.
Here’s the problem. My son and his wife announce their pregnancy.
J was crying and told me she was having a second son and they were going to name him “Dustin” because it meant Thunderstone and lightning struck twice giving her two healthy boys.
We were thrilled and my son cried.
Then my daughter, B who always likes to be the center of attention, clears her throat and says, “I’m pregnant too! Nine kids and counting!” and I froze.
My daughter for context is not well off although middle class and she is always hoping to get on TV, or some version or other, the “Next Kate Gosselin” she says.
I congratulated my daughter who then cheered, “three more and I’ll be catching up to you mom!” I laughed that off and asked my DIL if she needed anything; essentially or so my daughter and her husband K [30m] felt ignoring their happy news.
And I told her that while yes, I am happy for her, this was a huge moment for J and she could have told me privately. That she did not always have to be the focus of every family moment.
B rolled her eyes and said that J having fertility issues did not make her baby any less important than her own.
I agreed and told her that while that is true, J having struggled and suffered problems for years with her first husband including four miscarriages [not my son] did in fact make this quite an occasion.
K rolled his eyes and said that she wasn’t special for having a “n-word baby,” [J is black] and I lost it.
I made them both leave immediately while B called me an uncaring AH and a terrible grandparent.
My husband, son and DIL were on my side saying that it was their moment and I agree.
But was I the AH? Should I have been more excited for my daughter?
