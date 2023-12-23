Here Are The Four Most Common Scams Everybody Needs To Look Out For Now. – ‘Scammers are using AI to call people.’
by Matthew Gilligan
It seems like every season is scam season these days, but the scams sure do seem to ramp up around the holidays.
So pay close attention to the video you’re about to see because it might save you a lot of headaches!
A woman named Aerial talked about some common scams going on right now.
The first one she addressed was a job interview scam.
She said that people receive checks in the mail that they’re supposed to cash for equipment for a job.
She said, “What they’re doing is sending you a bad check. When you put it in your account or you cash it, you get the money and whatever they ask you to do with it, and then the check bounces and your account is negative.”
Aerial said that if you’re ever offered a job interview through an email, a text message, or a social media platform, you should just avoid it altogether.
She added, “Or if the job pay is way too good to be true, like $35 an hour when you know the average median salary for that job is $15 or $16, that’s how you know it’s a scam.”
The second scam involves texts that look like they’re from delivery companies and she addressed a specific one that involves people getting messages to review their phone bills.
She said, “Half the time when I’ve gotten those messages, I don’t even have said company, which is a **** giveaway.”
Aerial told viewers to check their balance through their banking apps to make sure that no mystery charges have been added to their accounts.
The third scam uses AI phone calls.
She said, “Scammers are using AI to call people with the voices of people that they may know and saying there’s a problem.”
And the final one?
Well, check out the video.
@sincerelyaerial
#stitch with @𝙻𝙰𝙺𝚂𝙼𝚈 𝚂𝙰𝙽𝙲𝙷𝙴𝚉 🪸 it’s getting rough out here!! And no matter how many precautions you take just be careful b/c stuff is getting crazy!
And here’s what people had to say.
This TikTokker had a scary experience with a scammer.
Another viewer wanted more clarification about something in the video.
And this person who works for the postal service shared their thoughts.
Be on the lookout for stuff like this.
There are all kinds of shady folks out there!
Now that you’ve read that story, check out this one about a delivery driver who took a $400 grocery order back because she wasn’t given a tip.