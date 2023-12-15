His Dog Ran Off And He Demanded His Pregnant Fiancée Help Him Find It And She Refused
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a tricky one…
As a dog lover, I would probably be furious if someone I was close to wouldn’t help me find my lost furry friend.
But if it was my fiancée who was pregnant?
Well, that makes things a little sticky, doesn’t it?
Was this guy wrong for how he treated his fiancée?
Let’s see what’s going on here…
AITA for screaming at my pregnant fiancée for not helping me find my dog, who had run off?
“My fiance (28f) is currently 5 months pregnant and has been both fatigued and nauseous lately.
I get why she didn’t want to help me look for the dog but I can’t get over the lack of empathy and bordering selfish behavior of this either.
This dog likes to roam.
My dog (6yo Heeler/Corgi mix) runs off at least once a week. Usually my fiance will help me find her but it’s not without protest.
I honestly didn’t even know how she was getting out of our fenced yard so I installed cameras and found that she was scaling the 8ft fence.
I ended up attaching “spinners” to the top of the fence thinking that would solve the issue but it didn’t.
I brought her out today and was playing with her when my phone rang. I was inside just long enough to grab my phone and my dog had gotten out.
His fiancée wasn’t having it.
I immediately went in search for her, thinking she couldn’t have gotten far but I couldn’t find her anywhere so I went back to the house and asked my fiance, who was curled up on the sofa, to come help me. She immediately said no. She said she was tired of chasing the dog, that she isn’t dealing with it anymore and that I should have been out there watching her.
I explained to her that I had been watching her and simply stepped away for point two seconds to grab my phone just inside the sliding door and she had escaped.
She again said it wasn’t her problem and she’s not exhausting herself anymore to search for my dog.
I won’t even say it was unexpected because as I said, in the past she has always had a problem with helping me search but she’s never said no. She just complained about it.
She was pretty annoyed by what was going on.
At first I went and searched myself.
After maybe a half hour I came back and asked her again to come help me and she snapped “I said no! I am so tired of chasing that dog around multiple times a week when I’m already exhausted and throwing up constantly.”
He flipped his lid.
I was panicked and unleashed some yelling, which involved me telling her she was a ***** who lacked empathy and that I was thoroughly disappointed with my decision to be with someone so heartless.
It was out of pure fear and panic on my part and I did apologize later, after I found my dog, but she said “Go **** yourself” and won’t talk to me.
Everyone is on my side except my sister, who says I’m a jerk because it’s not my pregnant fiance’s responsibility to “chase around your mutt” and said she would have left immediately if her BF ever said what I did to her.
AITA?”
And here’s what people had to say about this.
One person asked a good question…
This individual said this guy needs to come up with a new plan.
One individual thinks this guy is an *******.
This Reddit user made a suggestion.
And one reader agreed and said this is HIS problem.
I hope these two can make it work.
Sounds like they might have some rough times ahead!
