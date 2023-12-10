HOA Creates A Bad Trash Can Rule, So Residents Teach Them A Smelly Lesson. – ‘Leave trash in them and leave the lid open.’
by Trisha Leigh
No one, except maybe the people who actually sit on HOA boards, like living under HOA rule. It’s just annoying, and most of the time, unnecessary.
OP’s HOA is usually quiet, but one day they got their panties in a twist and decided to make a rule about the days and times trash bins could be on the curb.
We live in an HOA, and if you don’t, lucky you.
We have never had any real problems, they don’t do much other than make sure the park and gardens look good.
Anyhow, for whatever reason, they decided to add a new rule. It wasn’t needed, but I guess they got bored and wanted something to do. Maybe someone kept leaving their trash cans out all week. Fine, just ask them not to. It’s not that hard.
The new rule states when trashcans can be put out. They can’t be out before 6 am on Wednesdays and must be put back before 6 pm the same day.
There are obviously valid reasons that this rule is unenforceable, and OP thought they could have just, you know, asked nicely and solved the whole thing.
This is obviously stupid and has a few problems.
First of all, some people use a different company. The HOA provided one goes on Wednesday and it’s cheap so most people use it, but you don’t have to. Some people have theirs go Monday or Tuesday.
Also, a lot of people here work in the medical field and just aren’t home during those times. So no one is there to put out or bring in cans.
Instead of complaining, the neighbors banded together to maliciously comply. They were loud. Their garbage stank. The bins were in the street. But they followed the rules.
So, a few of us got together on how to comply, but be annoying about it.
We decided to comply with their set times as best we can. Take it out at 6 when a lot of us go to work or go for a morning walk, and take it back in at 6 since most of us are home. Some of us help by taking others bins to the street if they’re at work.
But, when it is time to take out the trash, do it as loud as possible.
Bin has wheels? DRAG IT. Got it to the street, make sure it’s firmly placed on the street.
Need to take out other bag? Slap it in there and let the lids slam shut.
For those who have trash go out on other days, comply with the times, but do in on your trash day. Then, also put them out on Wednesday as required.
If you can, leave trash in them and leave the lid open to it would bake in the sun all day. Yes, it did smell like hot trash. That’s the point.
The rule was rescinded shortly thereafter, replaced by the kind request that would have done the trick in the first place.
After 3 weeks of this, an email was sent out. The rule was thrown out, and we were all simply asked to put out and take in our cans within a reasonable amount of time, preferably on trash day.
Was it really that hard to ask nicely? Why not just address whoever was the problem?
Know that, because an HOA rule was changed, a lawyer was paid to look over it before the CC&R could be updated. That means this stupid rule cost every resident money.
Anyhow, we are already planning on voting out one member of the board who we know is the problem come the summer election.
Lesson learned?
