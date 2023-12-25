‘If we couldn’t all attend, nobody would attend.’ – In Laws Get Upset When Wheelchair-Bound Son-In-Law Can’t Get To The Family Christmas
AITA for telling my parents that my kids won’t attend Christmas if everyone can’t attend?
“My husband was injured when we were in high school (almost 18 years ago now) and uses a wheelchair now.
We have four children—his 15 year old son from a previous relationship, an 8 year old daughter, a 5 year old son and a 1 year old daughter.
My parents usually host a big Christmas every year with all of the kids and their families.
Sometimes it’s at their home and sometimes it’s at a vacation destination.
Her parents changed things up this year.
In previous years it’s always been accessible for my husband, but this year they’ve chosen to have it at a mountain/ski resort that is largely inaccessible and would have a lot of activities that would leave my husband out.
So we told them we were going to do our own thing for christmas this year.
No biggie, right?
They responded with “how about you send the kids and you can do your own thing.”
But they put their foot down.
We responded that we wouldn’t be sending our kids and that if we couldn’t all attend, nobody would attend.
They’re upset and accusing us of withholding the kids from something that brings them joy and being bad parents.
Are we the ********?”
