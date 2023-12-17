Insurance Company Insists They Can Only Talk To An Attorney, So Car Accident Victim Finds A Creative Solution
by Matthew Gilligan
This is a good one, folks!
It’s another story from Reddit’s “Malicious Compliance” page that’ll make you smile from ear to ear because it’s so darn satisfying.
Are y’all ready for this?
Get started now.
We only speak to an attorney, ok then…
“I was in a very bad car accident in 2021.
I ended up with a 5 day hospital stay and had to have months of physical therapy and follow up care with a number of specialists.
Most of the time, getting records, setting appointments, pre authorization, or anything related to my care was simple and didn’t involve much and almost always could be authorized by my name and birthdate.
They had an insurance snafu.
I called a provider who had billed my insurance incorrectly so they wouldn’t pay for it and I was getting stuck with the bill. The call went something like this:
Company: Hello, please be advised this call may be recorded for training and quality purposes. How many I help you today?
Me: I recently got care from X person at X location and there was some incorrect billing so I am being billed for it and not the insurance company.
Company: Can I please have your name and birthdate (I provide it). I am unable to speak with you about this matter.
Me: What? Why not?!?
Company: I am only authorized to talk to an attorney about this matter.
Now they were gonna get it!
Me (cue malicious compliance): What the heck?!? Ok then, I am representing myself for all legal manners, now please discuss this matter with me.
Company: silence for about 4 seconds One moment sir.
Nice work!
I get put on hold for about 3 minutes and when they come back we get straight to discussing my issue and get it quickly resolved.
I don’t think they had run into that before and had to figure out if that loophole counted (it does and always should).
You HAVE TO HAVE an attorney, my ***…”
I need to keep this in mind if I’m ever told to get a lawyer.
Which will hopefully be NEVER.
