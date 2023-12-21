‘It will automatically charge it to the room.’ – She Wants To Use The Mini Fridge, But Hotel Wants To Charge Her $40.
by Laura Lynott
An air steward is NOT impressed with a Vegas hotel, who wanted to pull even more money out of her pocket for no good reason.
@theflylifeofJamie was stunned when she stayed over in a Vegas hotel and was told by reception if she wanted to empty the alcohol from the fridge she’d better be prepared to pay a large sum.
And all she wanted was space to put her food – I mean inflation’s a thing – and who wouldn’t feel for this air steward in this situation!
She told her followers on TikTok: “So, if you’ve never been to Las Vegas, you may have never seen one of these fully stocked mini fridges. And they have like a price list while there are sensors under each thing in there.
“So if it’s taken out, it will automatically charge it to the room. These minis up here, these are like shooters and are $20 apiece. I’m like, okay, cool. Well, I brought my flight attendant lunchbox and I need somewhere to put my food.”
It seemed like all her good planning was about to go to waste!
She went to ask reception for permission to empty the mini bar or for another fridge: ‘You guys have like an extra fridge or can I take this stuff out and just set it up, give it back to you and use the fridge for all my meal prep?’ she asked.
Well, it didn’t look like anyone was about to help… and instead she was told something quite stunning!
She was told it would be $40.
She repeated: “$40 to remove this alcohol that I don’t need. I’ve seen people on TikTok saying that they’re sober and they just requested and it’s not a big deal and it’s free.”
She continued: “So, my solution is this bin that I found with a garbage bag that’s clean with a bunch of ice in it.”
Here’s the full clip:
Here’s what folks thought of this hotel nightmare:
Imagine how many people paid this not even knowing this was a thing.
These hotels are just straight up thieves.
