‘It’ll be nice to see you dressed like a girl for once.’ – Bride Hears Her Niece Being Insulted, So She Decides Niece Doesn’t Have To Wear A Dress At Her Wedding
by Ryan McCarthy
Who knew a suit could cause such a stir at a Wedding?
As she prepared for her wedding next year, this bride got into with her in-laws, and turned to the internet to see if she was in the wrong.
AITA for telling my soon-to-be niece that she doesn’t need to wear a dress to my wedding?
I (32f) am getting married to my fiancé (41m) next year. After we got engaged, I suggested it might be nice if I asked my fiancé’s niece (who’s 15) if she wanted to be a bridesmaid too. I’ve only met her a couple of times, so we’re not close, but she seemed like a cool kid and I thought it might be a nice way for us to bond/ get to know each other/ involve her in the wedding.
Anyway, cut to a few weeks ago and we’re in my fiancé’s hometown to visit his family and discuss wedding-related stuff. His brother, sister-in-law and their daughter came over and I noticed this time that she was dressed a lot more androgynous than I remembered.
However, when it came time to talk clothes, things hit a bit of a snag.
The topic moved to wedding dresses and bridesmaid’s dresses and I could see she was immediately uncomfortable. Her parents (her mum really) and grandma were making comments about how she’d need to be more feminine/ brush her hair etc, and how nice it would be to see her like that.
Eventually, her mother made a comment along the lines of, “It’ll be nice to see you dressed like a girl for once.” and she looked really sad/ embarrassed/ upset.
As a former tomboy she could definitely relate!
I’ll be honest and say this hit a nerve with me, as I was very much a tomboy as a teenager (even though I’m not anymore) and it absolutely broke me whenever my relatives would say things like that.
I immediately told her that my maid of honour would be wearing a trouser suit for the wedding and not a dress and that I’d given all the bridesmaids the option of wearing anything they want as long as it’s in the “wedding colour”, to make things easier.
She even gave her multiple options…
I pulled out my phone and started showing her photos of the ideas my friend had sent me (a jumpsuit, culottes, a trouser suit, a tailored tux etc) and let her know that she could pick anything at all she wanted.
She could even wear jeans and trainers if that made her comfortable – and that it’s a wedding, not a fashion show.
Well, the in-laws struck back…
She’s since asked my fiancé to pressure me into getting all the bridesmaids dresses so their daughter will have to wear one (which, lol, no).
Now she’s wondering if she should just go along to get along…
My husband doesn’t care what she wears, but obviously also doesn’t want his family and me to be arguing on the wedding day.
I don’t want to back down because I know what it feels like to be pressured into wearing something that makes you uncomfortable, but on the other hand, I know it’s only for a day and it’d make the family happy.
AITA for trying to overrule her parents?
Reddit was definitely on her side!
This user gave her permission to go full “bridezilla”!
This person didn’t they think they were wrong, and pointed out how they could be if they changed course. Classic reddit!
Just let the kid be comfortable, m’kay?
For once, it seems like the internet is on the Bridezilla’s side.
And I’m with them!
If you enjoyed that story, read this one about a mom who was forced to bring her three kids with her to apply for government benefits, but ended up getting the job of her dreams.