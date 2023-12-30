‘I’ve saved like $400.’ – What Happens To Bath & Body Works Merch That Shoppers Return? Former Employee Spills The Tea.
A woman named Dee Dee who used to work at a Bath & Body Works store started her video with a stitch of another user’s footage that showed a dumpster full of goodies near a Bath & Body Works store.
Dee Dee told viewers that if items are returned to the store, employees must scan them into the system and if they’re not currently for sale on the floor or the packaging is out of date, a code will alert employes and they have to put those items in a box in the back of the store.
She continued, “Twice a year employees can fill up a king-size bag to the max” and she added, “I’ve saved like $400.”
Dee Dee then said that whatever wasn’t claimed was thrown away because it wasn’t allowed to be put for sale back on the floor.
