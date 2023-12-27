Japanese Scientists Are Developing A Process To Regrow Human Teeth
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know anyone who would say that brushing their teeth is the best part of their day. It’s a chore, no matter how much we tell ourselves (and our kids) that dental health matters.
After all, you only get one set of teeth, right?
Well, according to a team of scientists in Japan, that might not always be the case.
Toregem Biopharma is developing a new antibody drug that they say can stop the proteins that suppress tooth growth. This research and treatment could allow us to finally be able to regrow human teeth.
They are set to begin human trials in mid 2024 and hope to have the drug ready for the market by 2030.
“Our final goal is to offer advanced and scientifically driven clinical solution for the growth of teeth derived from their own tissues.”
The drug inhibits the USAG-1 gene, which stops tooth buds from developing into teeth.
So far, they have regrown teeth in animals like ferrets and expect to have success testing it on young children with anodontia, a condition that stops them from developing permanent teeth.
Eventually, lead researcher Katsu Takahashi hopes to bring the technology to adults who have lost teeth as well.
“The idea of growing new teeth is every dentist’s dream. I’ve been working on this since I was a graduate student. We’re hoping to see a time when tooth re-growth medicine is a third choice alongside dentures and implants.”
No word on how much this will cost, but it’s always nice to have options.
Especially when it comes to something as precious as our teeth.
Categories: SCI/TECH
Tags: · gene suppressant, regrow human teeth, science, single topic, top, USAG-1 gene