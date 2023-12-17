‘Lost a $45,000 sale.’ – Rude Car Salesman Won’t Accept Buyer’s Check And Tells Them They Can Only Finance Through His Dealership
“This story actually happened last year.
My mom wanted to treat herself to a much deserved new car. She got approved through her credit union and headed to the BMW dealership in our city.
After she & my dad test drove a few, they decided on one & advised the salesman that they would be paying with a check from their credit union.
The salesman told them that they only did in-house financing & would not accept the check so they’d need to apply through the dealer.
After much back and forth and speaking with management, my parents were told if they didn’t want in-house financing they can leave… so they did.
They went to another dealership across town and decided on a completely different make…
While they were at that dealership, the salesman from the BMW dealership called them and asked were they now ready to comply in a very arrogant manner…
Once he heard they were at a different dealership, he tried to tell them that make of cars were terrible and they might be able to work with them on outside financing… my parents declined.
Lost a $45,000 sale.”
