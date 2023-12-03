Mom Refuses To Allow Cheerleading Fundraiser On Her Property After Football Team Tries To Hijack The Funds
by Trisha Leigh
Love it or hate it, everyone with children knows the dealing with the PTA is inevitable. You can get on board or ignore it, but it’s not going to go away.
OP has spent time as part of the PTA and was recently part of organizing a fundraiser to help the cheerleaders pay for new uniforms. She offered her house up as part of the deal and many of her friends and other parents spent a lot of hours and money gearing up for the big day.
he PTA has been planning a fundraiser for months to raise money for new cheerleader uniforms. The old uniforms are very outdated, and all the kids are excited about getting new ones, including mine.
Early in the planning I agreed that my property could be used at no cost for the event, and that I would provide all the furnishing.
Other people worked hard on buying/making items to be sold at the fundraiser. Some people spent upwards of hundreds of hours and/or dollars for the event.
Near the last minute, they learned that the proceeds from their fundraiser would be going toward new football gear and the cheerleaders would have to make due with their old stuff.
At a recent meeting, the football coach said the equipment was badly worn out and needed to be replaced ASAP. A vote was held, and the majority voted that this fundraiser would be for the football team instead of the cheerleaders.
I was angry. Football is always the top priority. I went above and beyond here specifically to help out the cheerleading team.
My child and all their friends on the team got their hopes up only to be dashed.
OP was infuriated and said they would no longer be able to use her property for the event. She did this knowing if would be hard for them to find somewhere new to hold the fundraiser, and some of her friends are angry that all of their hard work will be going to waste in this way.
I told everyone my property would no longer be available for use, and they would need to find a new venue.
People panicked and got very angry, including several people who voted against the change. They said my decision was equivalent to throwing all their hard work in the trash.
I asked them how they thought the cheerleaders would feel. They said it was a vote, and I was acting like a dictator, that I can’t overrule the will of the majority.
She knows all of that but still doesn’t feel like making things easier for the football team, since they are already reaping all of the benefits of their hard work.
I said they can do what they like, but not on my property. I know they won’t be able to find a venue this late, especially not at an affordable price.
I understand I screwed over my friends, burned bridges and am likely going to be kicked off the PTA.
I just can’t bring myself to help them.
Am I a spiteful jerk?
Should she have sucked it up in order to help her friends? Let’ hear what Reddit thinks about it…
The top comment says no one likes a bait and switch.
Some people are suspicious that this was the plan all along.
Others think it was more a crime of opportunity.
This person thinks this whole thing smelled funny from the start.
While this commenter is firmly on OP’s side.
I tend to be on her side, too.
But I would be too much of a people pleaser to disappoint everyone this way.
Categories: STORIES
Tags: · aita, football team, fundraiser, mom, protest, PTA, reddit, school, top, white text