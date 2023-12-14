December 14, 2023 at 1:48 am

‘My landlord’s voice comes through the camera.’ – Shady Landlord Installs Camera To To Force Woman Out Of Her Rent Controlled Apartment

I love New York City, but man, living there sounds like a bit much sometimes.

And this story is a perfect example of what I’m talking about.

A woman named Sarah, who previously posted a video about how her landlord had been keeping her apartment’s temperature cold in an attempt to “freeze her out”, shared another video about her difficult situation.

Sarah lives in a rent-stabalized apartment and wasn’t shy about how unhappy she was with her landlord.

Sarah told viewers that her landlord took things to another level when he installed a camera in the hallway of the building that is pointed directly at her front door.

She added that there are no other cameras like this in the entire building.

Sarah said she covered up the camera with tape and a voice from the camera told her, “Don’t touch it.”

She seemed outraged to learn that there’s nothing she can legally do about this.

Take a look at her video.

Sarah gave viewers a tour of her apartment in a follow-up video.

This place looks great!

Here’s what people had to say.

This person has dealt with this kind of situation before…

Another individual said she needs to call a lawyer.

And one TikTokker hinted that this guy doesn’t seem too bright…

This guy sounds like a real creep!

But I have a feeling she’s never leaving that place…good for her!

