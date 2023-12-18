‘My phone dings and I get a Facebook message request.’ – Woman Shares A Creepy Story About An Amazon Delivery Driver Stalking Her On Social Media
by Laura Lynott
I think we can all agree that social media has significantly affected our privacy, and sometimes that can have pretty serious consequences.
Thankfully the following story didn’t result in anything horrible, but still… it’ll make you think.
@jamieandleo_ told her followers she complained to Amazon after a delivery guy messaged her on Facebook.
She told her followers: “Like the first guy I talked to at Amazon literally said, ‘That is so creepy. I’ve never heard of this happening before.’ Tonight I’m sitting watching a movie with my parents and all of a sudden my phone dings and I get a Facebook message request.”
It looks like she’s still not happy judging by the clip.
She told how a private message to her Facebook account read: ‘I got your package, it’s here.’
She said the message had “an image that is blurred because images sent by message requests are covered. And I was like, Oh, this is one of those Amazon scams. You know… you got to pay me 50 bucks to get it.”
She continued: “But then they send another message and said, ‘Sorry, I was just bored. Curiosity got the better of me.’ I clicked on the picture. I’m not going to show you the label because it literally says my name and address on it. So, an employee of Amazon, looked at my package, took their phone out, looked my name up, found me on Facebook, and sent me a private message.”
I mean… what in the actual hell was this guy thinking?!
She added: “Am I the only one that thinks this is like wicked creepy? Like, I know Amazon has all my personal information. I shopped there literally every day. But why would an employee get on their phone and look up one of the customers based off of their package, and then send them a picture of their package?”
No, you’re not the only one. We ALL think that.
The woman told how she then went online for an hour and blocked the delivery guy on every social media site she was on.
Eek!
Here’s the full clip:
@jamieandleo_
👁️ 👄 👁️ @Amazon #amazon #amazonemployee #amazoncustomerservice #greenscreen
Here’s what people thought of this strange package incident:
Wow, someone thinks it’s THAT serious….
Some folk weirded out Amazon asked to speak to the woman on X about the alleged incident…
One word. Aaaaaaaaaaaah!
OMG… this makes my skin crawl.
Guys.. please never do this. Ever.
