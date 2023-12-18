Neighbor Demands He Change His Dog’s Name Because It’s The Same And His Daughter’s. – ‘Charlotte is my dog’s name, dude.’
by Matthew Gilligan
Well, this is a strange one…
A strange one, indeed…
But that’s the beauty of Reddit’s “Am I the *******?” page: you never know what you’re gonna get!
Check out this guy’s story and see if you think he was out of line.
AITA for not changing my dog’s name when my new neighbor’s child had the same name?
“I (36M) am the owner of a Great Pyr/Australian Cattle Dog mix named Charlotte (6F).
He has a routine with his dog.
I live in a lower-middle class suburb in an unspecified United State. I have lived here for about a year now, and I let Charlotte out to go to the bathroom roughly six or so times a day.
It’s always the same routine: I open the back door, Charlotte runs outside to pee and “patrol” the yard (apparently it’s a Pyr thing), and doesn’t typically come bounding back to the door until I poke my head out and call her name.
About a week or two ago (maybe longer if I didn’t notice) new neighbors moved in across my back alley. I had no intentions of interacting with them whatsoever, like ever, except today when I was executing the last step of Charlotte’s aforementioned potty protocol.
The situation turned weird with the neighbors.
I stuck my head out and called her name, but this time, alongside the familiar sounds of my dog galloping up the porch steps, was an adult human voice shouting something along the lines of “WHY ARE YOU CALLING MY DAUGHTER??”
At first I thought it might just be my new neighbors getting into a spat, until a couple minutes later I heard pounding on my front door.
This guy wasn’t happy.
I opened the door to an angry man about twice my size glaring me down.
He said something like “Why the hell are you calling my daughter into your house” and I responded “Your daughter’s name is Charlotte?” and he just kind of kept glaring at me.
In absence of a response I followed up with “Charlotte is my dog’s name, dude” and he rolled his eyes at me and said I “better” change my dog’s name because he doesn’t want his daughter (2F) getting confused and running into my house.
That’s not gonna happen.
I told him that’s not going to happen because not only did my dog have the name first, we also lived here first, plus I don’t like strangers making demands of me before even attempting to be polite.
What I DIDN’T say but really wanted to say is that teaching his child stranger danger is his responsibility, not mine.
He called me stupid and said that a human child obviously has priority over a dog for a name.
I shut the door in his face and stared at him through the peephole for a moment before he eventually walked back to his house.
This might turn into an uncomfortable situation…
This last potty break, I went out with Charlotte and stayed in the yard with her until she finished her business, but this guy just kind of stood in his yard with his arms crossed and glared at me the entire time.”
Here’s what people had to say.
This person said he’s NTA and shared their thoughts.
Another individual said he should get security cameras just in case.
This individual said he’s NTA and that these neighbors are going to be a big headache.
Another Reddit user offered some additional advice.
And one person said this neighbor is a moron.
That was wild!
I can’t say I’ve ever heard that one before!
If you enjoyed this story, check out this post about a daughter who invited herself to her parent’s 40th anniversary vacation for all the wrong reasons.
Categories: ANIMALS
Tags: · aita, am i the asshole?, children, dogs, kids, names, neighbors pets, reddit