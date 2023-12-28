Photographer Turns The Tables On Mischievous Theme Park Character When They Treat Him Like A Prop
by Matthew Gilligan
Say whaaaaaat?
Stand in the corner?
Okay, whatever you say, boss!
Are y’all ready for a satisfying “Malcious Compliance” story?
Okay, let’s dig in!
The Boss wants me to stand in the corner? Okay!
“Years ago, I was a photographer at a major theme park and worked with the characters on an almost daily basis.
Our famous character is a mouse that owns the whole park. Everyone who worked there either referred to him as “Boss” or “Mr. Mouse” around guests. For the purposes of this post, I’ll refer to him as Boss.
Hmmm… I wonder what mouse he could be talking about…
One morning, I was assigned to work with the Boss. He was in a mischievous mood and being an overall goofball.
I enjoyed this and so did our guests/character attendants.
One of his favorite things to do when he was in a mischievous mood was try to pass me the autograph books he had signed, conveniently ignoring the fact that I had my hands full with a camera.
As I went to take them, he’d drop them and run away, making a laughing motion.
So we’re with this family and Boss does his usual “pass the autograph books to the photographer” stunt. He holds them out expectantly and I said “I’d love to, Boss, but you know I don’t know my ABC’s.”
Time to give this old routine a twist.
At this, the Boss drops the books, takes my hand, moves me to a corner and points to the floor, telling me to stay like I was a naughty child.
Malicious Compliance Mode: ACTIVATED!
“Okay, I guess I’m grounded.” I said, pouting.
Everyone at this point is howling with laughter, even our head manager (Diane) who had stepped in to watch.
So Boss continues his interaction with the family.
Now at the end of the session, we have the family pose with the character. So Boss gets everyone together and poses with the popular “Ta-Da!”
Except…there’s no photographer.
Time to show him what was up.
After a moment, the Boss motions to the family to wait and stomps over to my corner.
I’m fighting back a grin at this point as he turns me around, points to my camera and then held his hands up as if to say “What gives?!”
“Boss, you told me I’m grounded, remember?” I said with a sweet innocent smile.
It’s at this point Diane pipes in with “That you did, Mr. Mouse.”
Boss playfully drags me back to my spot and poses again. We get the photo and send the family on their way.
Diane stepped out with them and offered to send them through again to get more pictures because I didn’t take many (on account of me being grounded).
The family accepted…although the Dad (who had tears in his eyes at this point) said it was the hardest he’s laughed in a long time.
To this day, it still brings a smile to my face.”
Check out how folks reacted.
This person had a lot to say about this story.
Another Reddit user could relate to this story.
This reader said they had an uneven experience working there.
Another Reddit user talked about why folks go to this magical spot.
I don’t think I’ll be getting a job at a theme park anytime soon…
Yikes!
If you liked that story, check out this post about a group of employees who got together and why working from home was a good financial decision.