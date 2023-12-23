December 23, 2023 at 7:48 am

Pizza Shop Worker Shares Clever Scam For Stealing Pizza From Customers. – ‘I need to find an honest pizzeria.’

by Matthew Gilligan

What you’re about to see is definitely GOOD for pizza shop workers and BAD for people who enjoy ordering and then eating the pizzas that they pay for.

This video comes to us from a pizza shop employee and it’s quite scandalous!

The worker posted a video on TikTok and showed viewers how they take a little extra off the top at their job.

In the video, the employee takes a fresh pizza out of the oven, moves it to a box, and cuts the pizza down the center, taking a long, thin strip out of the pie.

The worker then creates a smaller pizza with the two large remaining parts and, bam!, this employee now has a free dinner.

Pretty clever, huh…?

Take a look at the video.

Now check out how folks responded on TikTok.

Note to self… no more cutting!

And sounds like this is common place…

Be on the lookout for the good ones!

I got a huge kick out of this video!

I just hope it never happens to me…

