Scientists Have Found A Drug That Mimics Exercise In Mice
by Trisha Leigh
I don’t know about you, but I can’t imagine a scientific discovery that would make me happier than one that could eliminate the need for exercise from my daily (monthly) routine.
For now, these mice are reaping all of the benefits.
The research happened at the University of Florida, and concluded that the compound SLU-PP-332 helped fat mice lose weight by kicking their metabolism into high gear. This led to more energy and endurance overall, even though the mice didn’t exercise at all.
Pharmacy professor and lead researcher Thomas Burris, gave a press release.
“This compound is basically telling skeletal muscle to make the same changes you see during endurance training.”
The researchers say the compound targets EFF proteins, which activate the body’s “energy-gobbling” tissues – the brain, the heart, and other key muscles.
These are released naturally during exercise, and thus far, have resisted stimulation by drugs.
“When you treat mice with the drug you can see that their whole body metabolism turns to using fatty acids, which is very similar to what people use when they are fasting or exercising.”
There is no way to know how or if these results would translate to human beings, and if recent failures are any indication, hopes in the scientific community are not high.
Dubbed “exercise mimetics,” the serious scientific community is more than a little dubious.
SLU-PP-332 is a little different as far as the proteins it targets, and doesn’t have a lot of the side effects found in previous studies.
It could be the next big thing in weight loss, or it could be snake oil.
Only time will tell, so I guess we’ll have to hang onto our exercise clothes.
For now.
