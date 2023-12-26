Self Service Kiosk In Airport Store Asks A Guy For A Tip When There’s No Employees Around. – ‘Is it a tip for me?’
by Laura Lynott
It is part of the culture in America to tip. It’s like brushing your teeth at this point. BUT is it right to tip, when there’s no actual worker around?
Isn’t the whole thing about tipping meant to be reserved for human beings and not robots?
Well, check this out. This guy was asked for a tip for super expensive soda and gum.
This was a robot – aka self-service at Newark Airport. And he was NOT happy.
@jclassjohn has to have his soda and gum but the price – whooo! And the request for a tip. Ooooch!
He told his followers on TikTok: “So, I’ve had enough and I’m just going to go ahead and say it. As you can see there is not a living, breathing soul and this little store, except for me.”
He continued: “I will take your snacks and check myself out. $9 for two things is crazy, but whatever. Then they have the nerve to ask for a tip. For what? For who? Is it for me? Am I getting a discount on my bill?”.
I told you he wasn’t happy but would you blame him!
Maybe it’s a tip for getting to view the interior decoration in the store?
Here’s the full clip. Careful, it may make you want some candy!
@jclassjosh
I have no problem tipping and tipping well for quality service, but tipping at a self service kiosk? Make it make sense 😂🥲 #jclassjosh #travel #ciboexpress #tipping #leaveatip #tippingculture #makeitmakesense #airport #airportproblems #airportprices
Here’s what people though of the robot tip request:
Folk cannot wrap their heads round this one.
Well, not worth committing a crime over though.
Now, come on y’all. Lol.
Tipping culture is completely out of hand, clearly.
Ooof.
