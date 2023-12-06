Server Blasts Annoying Customers Who Smush Everything Into Glasses At Tables. – ‘This should be an official PSA.’
by Matthew Gilligan
We all go out to eat at restaurants at least once in a while, so this story applies to EVERYONE.
So we want you to listen up!
A man named Matthew posted a video that he views as a Public Service Announcement because it’s obvious that this issue is very near and dear to his heart: and it’s all about how customers should clean up after themselves at restaurants.
Matthew showed viewers a plate with trash on it and said, “Hey! Hey! This? Yes.”
He then showed a glass with various items stuffed into it and said, “This? No! Stop doing this!”
Matthew showed how annoying it is to pull trash from the inside of a glass and he said, “I gotta dig it out.”
Did you learn a lesson today…?
Good!
Let’s take a look at the video.
Here’s what people had to say.
This viewer is also annoyed by this.
Another individual had some thoughts…
And this Reddit user said what a lot of us are thinking…
Were you paying attention?
Then don’t do that anymore, please!
