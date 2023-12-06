December 6, 2023 at 3:41 am

Server Blasts Annoying Customers Who Smush Everything Into Glasses At Tables. – ‘This should be an official PSA.’

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

We all go out to eat at restaurants at least once in a while, so this story applies to EVERYONE.

So we want you to listen up!

A man named Matthew posted a video that he views as a Public Service Announcement because it’s obvious that this issue is very near and dear to his heart: and it’s all about how customers should clean up after themselves at restaurants.

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

Matthew showed viewers a plate with trash on it and said, “Hey! Hey! This? Yes.”

He then showed a glass with various items stuffed into it and said, “This? No! Stop doing this!”

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

Matthew showed how annoying it is to pull trash from the inside of a glass and he said, “I gotta dig it out.”

Did you learn a lesson today…?

Good!

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

Let’s take a look at the video.

Here’s what people had to say.

This viewer is also annoyed by this.

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

Another individual had some thoughts…

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

And this Reddit user said what a lot of us are thinking…

Source: TikTok/@therealmattyr

Were you paying attention?

Then don’t do that anymore, please!

