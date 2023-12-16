Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes
by Laura Lynott
Another day, another funny story from a server.
This kinda sounds like the work day from hell, tbh.
@celgrce told her followers: “When I was 10 minutes into doing my rounds in the restaurant and realized the people I was supposed to be seating, were STILL following me, because I forgot about them.”
So you remembered to do your job… but NOT the critical part?
Her look says it all…
I’m gonna have to guess, they weren’t too generous with a tip after.
Or hey, maybe they liked service with a difference!
Watch the full clip here:
@celgrce
Here’s what people thought of the hostess with the eh… lost customers!
This person nails it – why were those customers so quiet! I’d be yelling “Where’s my food and my seat?”.
Haha, some folk would call this “experience” dining…
This lady’s bossing it from day to night.
Stay strong servers! We know you’re trying as hard as you can.
Okay, maybe not, but still… be kind to those people.
