Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

by Laura Lynott

Another day, another funny story from a server.

This kinda sounds like the work day from hell, tbh.

Screenshot 2023 12 15 at 3.54.49 PM Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

@celgrce told her followers: “When I was 10 minutes into doing my rounds in the restaurant and realized the people I was supposed to be seating, were STILL following me, because I forgot about them.”

So you remembered to do your job… but NOT the critical part?

Her look says it all…

Screenshot 2023 12 15 at 3.54.40 PM Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

I’m gonna have to guess, they weren’t too generous with a tip after.

Or hey, maybe they liked service with a difference!

Watch the full clip here:

@celgrce

♬ OH MA GAWD – meg💌

Here’s what people thought of the hostess with the eh… lost customers!

This person nails it – why were those customers so quiet! I’d be yelling “Where’s my food and my seat?”.

Servcacom1 Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

Haha, some folk would call this “experience” dining…

Servacom2 Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

This lady’s bossing it from day to night.

Servacom3 Server Forgets To Seat Customers So They Follow Her Around The Restaurant For 10 Minutes

Stay strong servers! We know you’re trying as hard as you can.

Okay, maybe not, but still… be kind to those people.

