She Broke Up With Her Boyfriend Over A Roll Of Toilet Paper, And People Definitely Agree She Did The Right Thing
by Laura Lynott
Some folks might think this guy got a bum deal after his girl broke up with him over toilet roll, but after you hear this, it’s unlikely you’ll believe that!
@oohhjesss is very honest when she gives her side of the story – it’s literally a toilet story – but this guy does not sound like a keeper from the sounds of this.
She told her followers: “I’m breaking up with the guy I’m dating because of what he did to me while I was on the toilet the other day and I’m not joking. Like, I’m being so serious right now.”
Give us the tea, Jess!
She added: “So I’m at his house. I sit down and take a poop, right? […] I’m gonna wipe there’s no toilet paper.”
So she says what anybody would say, but gets a crazy response, “I’m like, damn, ‘Hey, babe, could you please grab me some toilet paper?’. He said, ‘No, I already told you that bathroom’s out of toilet paper. Sorry.'”
Right about now, he lost with all of us, I think…
She continued: “I’m like, ‘Oh, yeah, I forgot you told me about the paper. Regardless, could you please just run downstairs and grab me some real fast?’ He said ‘No, I already told you like you’re gonna have to figure it out….’
She finished: “I’m like, Okay, well, you’re not gonna go, I’m gonna start screaming for help… and then he’s like, storms off, goes downstairs. He comes back, slams the door open and he throws the toilet paper at my head. I cried, I did. And that’s actually one of the craziest things anyone’s ever done to me.”
Honey, nobody should have to deal with that. Definitely not hubby material.
Here’s the full clip:
@oohhjesss
I will never get over this
Here’s what people thought of this relationship
Obvi red flags…
I kinda hope he’s drying his tears but can’t find the toilet roll!
Gurl…. RUN!
It’s good she figured out this guy was a massive jerk and got out of there.
Because if he can do something that crazy for a petty reason… imagine what might happen when things get serious!
Yikes!
